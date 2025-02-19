Keene & Associates Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.4% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CICC Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.47.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $144.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $197.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.84. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.51 and a twelve month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

