Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $1.39 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,764 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 5,778 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 487.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 576 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $39.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.79. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.89 and a 52 week high of $55.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

