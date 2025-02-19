Kestra Investment Management LLC Buys 6,398 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 121.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valaris were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Valaris by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,446,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,365,000 after buying an additional 112,216 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valaris by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,736,000 after purchasing an additional 66,229 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valaris by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 797,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,436,000 after purchasing an additional 29,031 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Valaris by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 670,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,412,000 after purchasing an additional 113,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valaris by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 283,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:VAL opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Valaris Limited has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Valaris in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Valaris in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Valaris from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Valaris from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Valaris from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Valaris Profile

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

