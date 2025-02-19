Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Trading Down 1.5% – What’s Next?

Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €38.77 ($40.39) and last traded at €38.77 ($40.39). 283,944 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €39.37 ($41.01).
Kion Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €34.05 and a 200 day moving average price of €34.45.
Kion Group Company Profile
KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kion Group
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.