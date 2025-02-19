Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Trading Down 1.5% – What’s Next?

Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €38.77 ($40.39) and last traded at €38.77 ($40.39). 283,944 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €39.37 ($41.01).

Kion Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €34.05 and a 200 day moving average price of €34.45.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.

