Klingman & Associates LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Klingman & Associates LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471,634 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,986,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,378,000 after purchasing an additional 46,171 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,641,000 after purchasing an additional 194,506 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,685,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,869,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,733,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,133 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VUG stock opened at $427.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $418.89 and its 200-day moving average is $397.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $321.29 and a twelve month high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

