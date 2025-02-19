Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,509 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.09% of Match Group worth $7,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Match Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,672,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,732,000 after buying an additional 391,977 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth $361,605,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,475,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,818,000 after buying an additional 939,078 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,540,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,668,000 after buying an additional 524,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Match Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,390,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,733,000 after buying an additional 866,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.68.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.64.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 574.22% and a net margin of 15.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.62%.

Match Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Stephen Bailey sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $25,319.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,900.78. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

