Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $10.25 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,287 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $10,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,037,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,562,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 369,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,005,000. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 178,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average of $32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 144.14%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.