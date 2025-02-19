Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Stock Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.26% of Option Care Health worth $10,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Option Care Health by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Option Care Health by 3,362.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Option Care Health by 3,029.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in Option Care Health by 327.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Option Care Health by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OPCH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Option Care Health Price Performance

OPCH stock opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average of $27.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

