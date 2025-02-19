Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078,337.92. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $54.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

