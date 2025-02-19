Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 151,355 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 151,355 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at $4,847,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SNN opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.37. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $31.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SNN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

