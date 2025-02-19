Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Posts Earnings Results

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23, Zacks reports. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 21.68%.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $156.69 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $107.50 and a 1-year high of $219.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 88.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KRYS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total value of $4,119,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,475,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,195,835.96. This trade represents a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.