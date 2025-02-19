Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $156.69, but opened at $149.25. Krystal Biotech shares last traded at $164.70, with a volume of 78,905 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KRYS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.01 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.17.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total value of $4,119,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,475,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,195,835.96. This represents a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

