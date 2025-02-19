Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Acquires 12,586 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,586 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMBS. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.83 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $51.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.90.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.