Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $464,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 269.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.79.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $3,000,283.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,371,631.20. This represents a 20.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT opened at $189.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.12. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $170.46 and a 1 year high of $243.56. The stock has a market cap of $88.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.84.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 273.42%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

