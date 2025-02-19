Lancashire (LON:LRE) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.99 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 608 ($7.67), with a volume of 852343 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 612 ($7.72).

Lancashire Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26, a current ratio of 33.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 647.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 651.01.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

