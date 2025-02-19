Legacy Solutions LLC Invests $273,000 in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Legacy Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 818,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,202,000 after buying an additional 40,092 shares during the period. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 556,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 851.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $58.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

