Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $7.25 EPS

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $7.25, Zacks reports. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 22.30% and a negative net margin of 54.02%.

Liberty Global Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $21.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.10 to $12.60 in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.70 to $12.40 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $1,224,539.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,222.72. The trade was a 61.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Nicholas V. Tompras sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $737,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,153 shares in the company, valued at $209,019.82. This trade represents a 77.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

