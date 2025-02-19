Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR) Shares Bought by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) by 159.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,066,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656,016 shares during the quarter. Loar comprises approximately 1.1% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.19% of Loar worth $78,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOAR. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Loar in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Loar in the third quarter valued at $2,667,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Loar in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loar by 52.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 36,701 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Loar by 47.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 275,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,550,000 after acquiring an additional 88,429 shares during the period.

Get Loar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Loar from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Loar in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Brett N. Milgrim sold 120,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $9,765,156.85. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,865,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,748,592.59. The trade was a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raja Bobbili sold 987,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $80,134,920.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,713,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,030,005.97. This represents a 2.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,135,706 shares of company stock valued at $92,185,256.

Loar Stock Performance

LOAR stock opened at $69.52 on Wednesday. Loar Holdings, LLC has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $96.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Loar Profile

(Free Report)

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.