Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,398 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,428 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for approximately 2.4% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $8,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,588.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 171.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $50.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.32 and a 200-day moving average of $52.21. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.7535 dividend. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

BNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

