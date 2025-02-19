Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading 1.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 80,207,315 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 70,537,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LCID has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lucid Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.24.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LCID

Lucid Group Stock Down 3.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 339,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 17,230 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its stake in Lucid Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 67,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,612,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 504,171 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.