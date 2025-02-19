Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 37.41% and a negative net margin of 13.36%. Manchester United updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Manchester United Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE:MANU opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. Manchester United has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MANU. UBS Group started coverage on Manchester United in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.
About Manchester United
Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.
