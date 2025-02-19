Mapfre, S.A. Plans Dividend of $0.00 (OTCMKTS:MPFRY)

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0031 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th.
Mapfre Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MPFRY remained flat at $5.37 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25. Mapfre has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $5.83.
About Mapfre
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mapfre
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for Mapfre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapfre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.