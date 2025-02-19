Mapfre, S.A. Plans Dividend of $0.00 (OTCMKTS:MPFRY)

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0031 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MPFRY remained flat at $5.37 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25. Mapfre has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $5.83.

Mapfre, SA engages in insurance, finance, securities, investment, and services business worldwide. The company offers life and non-life; health; accident; property and casualty protection comprising automobile and homeowner insurance, personal third-party liability and asset insurance, etc.; savings and investment; retirement; burial; travel; and leisure insurance solutions.

