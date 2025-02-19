MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Trading Down 9.5% – Here’s What Happened

MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Free Report) traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). 7,658,893 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 10,980,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £891,071.50, a PE ratio of -20.90 and a beta of -0.58.
Mast Energy Developments PLC engages in the development and operation of flexible power plants for the generation and sale of electricity in the UK.
