MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Trading Down 9.5% – Here’s What Happened

MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Free Report) traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). 7,658,893 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 10,980,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).

MAST Energy Developments Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £891,071.50, a PE ratio of -20.90 and a beta of -0.58.

About MAST Energy Developments

(Get Free Report)

Mast Energy Developments PLC engages in the development and operation of flexible power plants for the generation and sale of electricity in the UK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MAST Energy Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAST Energy Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.