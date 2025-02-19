Matthews China Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MCH) Shares Sold by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Matthews China Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MCH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC owned about 4.09% of Matthews China Active ETF worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews China Active ETF in the third quarter worth $371,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews China Active ETF during the third quarter worth $203,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews China Active ETF during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews China Active ETF during the third quarter worth $86,000.

Matthews China Active ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MCH stock opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $29.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.90. Matthews China Active ETF has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $29.38.

Matthews China Active ETF Company Profile

The Matthews China Active ETF (MCH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to hold stocks of Chinese companies that are fundamentally screened for sustainable growth. The fund also considers ESG factors in the investment process. MCH was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

