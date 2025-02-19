Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Trading 0% Higher After Earnings Beat

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $86.86 and last traded at $86.11. 2,200,731 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 7,303,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.07.

The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 13.00%.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 85.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,110. This trade represents a 23.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $110.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

