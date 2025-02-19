Morgan Stanley Raises CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target to $165.00

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.33. The company had a trading volume of 502,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,374. The company has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.26. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $84.24 and a 1-year high of $147.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

