MyState Limited (ASX:MYS) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.11

MyState Limited (ASX:MYS – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.
MyState Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $509.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.99.
About MyState
