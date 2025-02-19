Needham & Company LLC Lowers Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Price Target to $72.00

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.11% from the company’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Down 22.5 %

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.73. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.22). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.70%.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CFO David A. Gardella sold 3,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $188,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,408.08. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 781.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,537.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

