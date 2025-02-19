New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $130.38 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,549,147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 64,427 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Micron Technology worth $130,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1,096.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 602.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $416,676.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,442,011.83. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU opened at $106.79 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.21 and a 200-day moving average of $98.62.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 13.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, China Renaissance started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

