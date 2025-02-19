Northcape Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,880 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1,131.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,320 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in American Water Works by 4,227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 711,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 695,474 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 14,944.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 537,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $786,750,000 after purchasing an additional 534,411 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 537,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,868,000 after buying an additional 391,166 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 631.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 445,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,192,000 after buying an additional 384,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $127.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $150.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.04 and a 200-day moving average of $135.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

About American Water Works



American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

