Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock Holdings Raised by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,896 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 211.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 22,652 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,290,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,814,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,730,000 after buying an additional 695,567 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 21,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,355,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,287,000 after buying an additional 125,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $786,900.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,718,467.66. This represents a 5.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 63,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $4,207,880.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 649,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,738,888.90. This represents a 8.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,917 shares of company stock valued at $12,114,781. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NTNX

Nutanix Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $72.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.87 and a 200-day moving average of $62.93. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $75.80.

Nutanix Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.