OTCMKTS:ANCTF Q3 EPS Forecast Cut by National Bank Financial

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 17th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01).

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANCTF opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.29.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers cigarette products and other nicotine products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

