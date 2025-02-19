Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Sold by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total value of $1,610,800.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,372,215.76. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $61,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,584.31. This trade represents a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,301,387 shares of company stock valued at $575,821,045. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR opened at $124.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.91 and a 200-day moving average of $58.13. The company has a market capitalization of $283.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 655.93, a PEG ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $125.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

