Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $753,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $185.50 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

