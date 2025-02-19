Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Invests $218,000 in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in VICI Properties by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,548,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,717 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,475,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,712,000 after buying an additional 608,696 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,202,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,962,000 after acquiring an additional 130,659 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 7.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,823,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,847,000 after purchasing an additional 770,195 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 599.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,936,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on VICI shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays cut their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush downgraded VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

NYSE:VICI opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.07%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

