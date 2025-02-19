Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Stake Cut by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,748,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 86,002 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.30% of Pembina Pipeline worth $64,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 880.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 377,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,940,000 after purchasing an additional 27,866 shares in the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2,597.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $43.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TD Securities started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PBA

About Pembina Pipeline

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.