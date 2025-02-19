Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Announces Dividend Increase – $2.94 Per Share

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 15th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 2.945 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 27.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $0.37.
Pennon Group Price Performance
Pennon Group stock opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.89. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $18.45.
Pennon Group Company Profile
