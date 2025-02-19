Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Perdoceo Education updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.310-2.510 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.640-0.670 EPS.
Perdoceo Education Price Performance
PRDO stock opened at $28.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.71. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $29.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.07.
Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.
Insider Activity at Perdoceo Education
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on PRDO
Perdoceo Education Company Profile
Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Perdoceo Education
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- There’s Room to Chase These 3 Stocks Trading Near 52-Week Highs
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Stocks With Robust Growth Outlooks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Buffett’s Billion-Dollar Bet: Will Constellation Brands Pay Off?
Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.