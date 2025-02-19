Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Perdoceo Education updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.310-2.510 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.640-0.670 EPS.

PRDO stock opened at $28.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.71. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $29.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 12,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $313,296.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,144.95. This represents a 8.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 12,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $327,888.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,186,674.13. This represents a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

