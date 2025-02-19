Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $6.02 Million Holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Crane NXT worth $6,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CXT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 985.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 19,714 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Crane NXT by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the fourth quarter valued at $888,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 699.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CXT. Northland Securities cut Crane NXT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Crane NXT Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Crane NXT stock opened at $59.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Crane NXT, Co. has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $67.00.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 12.18%. Research analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

About Crane NXT

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.