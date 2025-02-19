Plan Group Financial LLC Has $2.10 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Plan Group Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Plan Group Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $204.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.67 and its 200 day moving average is $197.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $173.17 and a 12-month high of $205.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

