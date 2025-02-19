Plan Group Financial LLC Sells 4,697 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Plan Group Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,245 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,897,034 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $748,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,613 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7,567.7% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,402,901 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $107,866,000 after buying an additional 2,371,563 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,527,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,554,475,000 after buying an additional 1,989,066 shares during the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $121,987,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 5,864.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,730,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $108,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,331 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.5 %

CVS Health stock opened at $65.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.51 and a 200 day moving average of $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 72.68%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

