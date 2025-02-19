Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $61.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.11. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $79.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.62.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 7.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 147.37%.

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $108,884.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,535,000.53. The trade was a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $643,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 130,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,426,912.24. This trade represents a 7.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,389,936. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1,618.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

