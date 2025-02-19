PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to Issue $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

PPG Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 54 years. PPG Industries has a payout ratio of 31.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PPG Industries to earn $8.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $119.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.33. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $110.20 and a 12 month high of $145.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.78%. Analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,835.55. This trade represents a 11.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

