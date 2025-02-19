Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971,290 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 83,559 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.36% of Popular worth $91,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Popular by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,056,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,475,000 after buying an additional 10,599 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Popular by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 902,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,537,000 after purchasing an additional 67,620 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Popular by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 629,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,124,000 after purchasing an additional 22,355 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Popular by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 548,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,954,000 after purchasing an additional 84,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Popular by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 332,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,299,000 after purchasing an additional 233,119 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $106.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.82. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $80.60 and a one year high of $106.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.47. Popular had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BPOP shares. UBS Group started coverage on Popular in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Popular from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Popular from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Popular from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Popular has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

Insider Transactions at Popular

In other news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $984,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,666.90. This trade represents a 19.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $1,040,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,721.32. This trade represents a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

