Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 17,052 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,052 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $25,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 293,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,016,000 after purchasing an additional 40,031 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,343 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 207,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP opened at $144.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.48 and a 200 day moving average of $162.84. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.51 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The firm has a market cap of $197.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. HSBC decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.47.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

