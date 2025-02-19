Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 23,788 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 823,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,788 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $46,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000.

BATS:COWZ opened at $58.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.74.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

