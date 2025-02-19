PROG (NYSE:PRG) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.800-0.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $665.0 million-$685.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $682.2 million. PROG also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.100-3.500 EPS.
PROG Stock Performance
Shares of PROG stock opened at $42.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. PROG has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $50.28.
PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. PROG had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 24.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that PROG will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRG
PROG Company Profile
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PROG
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Alphabet’s Pullback Just Opened a Window for Smart Investors
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Moderna: A Generational Opportunity for Investors in 2025
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Buffett Just Dumped His S&P 500 Holdings—What It Means for You
Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.