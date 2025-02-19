PROG (NYSE:PRG) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.800-0.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $665.0 million-$685.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $682.2 million. PROG also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.100-3.500 EPS.

PROG Stock Performance

Shares of PROG stock opened at $42.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. PROG has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $50.28.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. PROG had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 24.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that PROG will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRG shares. TD Cowen raised shares of PROG to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of PROG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

