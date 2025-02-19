Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Shares Up 9.1% – Time to Buy?

Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00). 4,793,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 26,944,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).
Reabold Resources Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of £6.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 45.39 and a quick ratio of 34.15.
Reabold Resources Company Profile
As an investor in upstream oil & gas projects, Reabold aims to create value from each project by investing in undervalued, low-risk, near-term upstream oil & gas projects and by identifying a clear exit plan prior to investment.
Reabold’s long term strategy is to re-invest capital made through its investments into larger projects in order to grow the Company.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Reabold Resources
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Alphabet’s Pullback Just Opened a Window for Smart Investors
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Moderna: A Generational Opportunity for Investors in 2025
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Buffett Just Dumped His S&P 500 Holdings—What It Means for You
Receive News & Ratings for Reabold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reabold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.