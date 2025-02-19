Redcentric (LON:RCN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.82 ($1.57) and traded as low as GBX 114 ($1.43). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 115 ($1.45), with a volume of 28,459 shares.

Redcentric Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £175.97 million, a PE ratio of -51.18 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 121.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 124.45.

Redcentric (LON:RCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 2.86 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Redcentric had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. Equities analysts expect that Redcentric plc will post 8.8015647 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redcentric Cuts Dividend

About Redcentric

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. Redcentric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -181.16%.

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network (LAN), managed WAN and LAN, secure remote access, network connectivity options, secure remote and internet access, HSCN and public cloud connectivity, cellular MPLS primary and failover, WAN insight, and managed wireless networking services; and colocation, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, platform as a service, digital transformation consultancy, modern workplace, managed public cloud, backup as a service, disaster recovery as a service, virtual desktops, full stack managed service, OS level managed service, e-commerce and SAP hybris, application modernisation and services experts, database administration, AI and machine learning, and cloud migration and consultancy services.

