Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.20 Per Share

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

Reliance has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Reliance has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Reliance to earn $16.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

Reliance stock traded down $5.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,763. Reliance has a 12-month low of $256.98 and a 12-month high of $342.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.04.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Reliance from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reliance in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.17.

In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 3,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $1,260,618.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,117 shares in the company, valued at $27,569,396.30. This represents a 4.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

